[Exclusive] Lady Gaga Discusses Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Preparation And More!
LADY GAGA Checks In With MIX, Talks Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show & More!Lady Gaga checked in with Lauren Kelly today to talk ALL THINGS HOUSTON!!
Getting Real With Stassi Schroeder - Find Out What She Hates About Herself, When She Lies And What Is Her Greatest FearWhat trait does Stassi hate most about herself? When does she lie? Who is her all-time fave Real Housewife? Find out all these answers and more right here...
Legendary Actress Mary Tyler Moore Has DiedThe television icon passed away at a Connecticut hospital today, she was 80 years old.
Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 1/25Check out this week's 'Wine Of The Week' from Spec's!
[WATCH] 4 Year-Old Duo's With Her Dad Toy Story Theme SongWill melt your heart!

Adele vs. Beyoncé: The GRAMMY Battle RoyaleWe compare the GRAMMY front-runners by metrics that 100% don't matter.
Taylor Swift Sends Lily Donaldson a Birthday Shout OutIf you're part of Taylor's squad, expect a cute message on your birthday.
Stevie Wonder, Usher w/ the Roots, Lorde to Play New Orleans JazzfestTom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Maroon 5, Meghan Trainor, Snoop Dogg, the Alabama Shakes, Pitbull and Elle King are all on the bill as well.
Shawn Mendes Shares Stripped Down Version of 'Mercy'Mendes lays the track bare, with only his acoustic guitar for backing on the soulful rendition.

'Bachelor' Vixen Corinne Olympios Was In A 2 Chainz Rap Music VideoBack in 2011, Corinne was shocker...a vixen in a rap video!
[WATCH] Girl From The "Rings" Movie Scares Customers At TV StoreWhat would YOU DO if the scary chick crawled out of the tv for real?!?
[WATCH] The First Trailer For Lifetime's 'Britney Ever After'The Britney Spears biopic that everyone is talking about...

Antonio Brown Celebrity Super Slam Ticket GiveawayRegister now to win A pair of tickets (2) to the Antonio Brown Celebrity Super Slam event on February 3, 2017 at Joe K Butler Sports Complex.
Houston Loves TeachersNominate your favorite teacher for a chance to win them $500 from Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit Union.
