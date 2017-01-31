Featured Updates

Legendary Actress Mary Tyler Moore Has DiedThe television icon passed away at a Connecticut hospital today, she was 80 years old.
Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 1/25Check out this week's 'Wine Of The Week' from Spec's!
[WATCH] 4 Year-Old Duo's With Her Dad Toy Story Theme SongWill melt your heart!
'Bachelor' Vixen Corinne Olympios Was In A 2 Chainz Rap Music VideoBack in 2011, Corinne was shocker...a vixen in a rap video!
[WATCH] Girl From The "Rings" Movie Scares Customers At TV StoreWhat would YOU DO if the scary chick crawled out of the tv for real?!?
[PHOTOS] Internet Goes Crazy With #FreeMelania Campaign Photos circling of FLOTUS looking sad and trapped.

IMPACT: Train's 'a girl a bottle a boat'Pat Monahan says, "I'm just trying to make songs that I can imagine people wanting to hear because they make you happy, and wanting to see it live."
Beyoncé Inspires New Marvel Comic CoverHeroine America Chavez gets the Bey treatment.
Artists React to Mary Tyler Moore's DeathMoore passed away this afternoon at the age of 80.
Madonna is Not Trying to Adopt More Children from MalawiThe singer denied rumors about her recent trip to the country.
Tony Bennett to Introduce Lady Gaga at Super Bowl Halftime ShowGaga's good friend shows up for her once more.

[WATCH] The First Trailer For Lifetime's 'Britney Ever After'The Britney Spears biopic that everyone is talking about...
Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story On Stage Is In Houston This WeekendSome of the cast chatted with Lauren Kelly about the live shows at Smart Financial Center this weekend!

Chance To Win $30,000 From Flonase For A Backyard MakeoverClick here for a chance to win a $2,500 Backyard Package OR $30,000 for a FABULOUS Backyard Makeover from Flonase Allergy Relief.
Nominate Your Favorite Teacher For $500#HoustonLove: Back To School Edition. Nominate your favorite teacher to win $500 and a party at the school from Mix 96.5 and Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit Union.
Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

