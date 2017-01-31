Featured Updates

[WATCH] Ed Sheeran Nails "Fresh Prince Of Bel Air" Theme Song
Nintendo Announced New Console "Switch"You can now pre-order yours.
[WATCH] Shawn Mendes Debuts New Song At A WeddingHe co-wrote it with the groom, watch it here.
[WATCH] Celebs Sing "I Will Survive" To Donald TrumpPretty much sums it up for the rest of us too.
Joe Jonas' New Guess Underwear Pics Almost NSFW!But take a look at them here!
[PHOTO] Selena Gomez Caught Kissing The WeekendNew couple alert!

Jackie Evancho on Inauguration Performance: 'I'm Hoping that I Can Bring People Together'She opens up about her upcoming performance on 'CBS Sunday Morning.'
Ed Sheeran on Keeping 'Shape of You'He almost gave it to Rihanna, but thought that a Van Morrison reference in the song wouldn't work. Now, he's reconsidering that.
The Chainsmokers are Taking Their Moms to the GRAMMYsThe duo also discuss the inspiration behind their new single "Paris" in a new interview with Carson Daly.
Meek Mill Challenges Drake to Boxing Match?Mill even suggests Nicki Minaj could be the ring girl.
Halsey Goes Sultry on 'Not Afraid Anymore' for 'Fifty Shades Darker'The track has a dark, brooding quality complete with pulsating rhythms and swelling synths.
Lada Gaga will Not Play Donatella Versace in 'American Crime Story'"When you’re going to do a show like 'Versace,' it’s a five-month commitment," creator Ryan Murphy said.

Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 1/11Check out this week's 'Wine Of The Week' from Spec's!
JJ Watt Visits Injured Fan; Brings Him A New 99 Jersey8 year-old Noah Fulmer was injured in a car accident over the weekend, but his day was brightened with a visit from JJ!
Luke Pell Of 'The Bachelorette' Stopped By The MIX StudiosCheck out the interview!
Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 12/21Check out this week's 'Wine Of The Week' from Spec's!
[LISTEN] New Imagine Dragons Music, Hear 'Levitate' From PassengersImagine Dragon's has new music for us and it's a part of the Passengers soundtrack.

Chance To Win $30,000 From Flonase For A Backyard MakeoverClick here for a chance to win a $2,500 Backyard Package OR $30,000 for a FABULOUS Backyard Makeover from Flonase Allergy Relief.
Nominate Your Favorite Teacher For $500#HoustonLove: Back To School Edition. Nominate your favorite teacher to win $500 and a party at the school from Mix 96.5 and Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit Union.
Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

