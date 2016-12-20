Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds & Daughter Perform Cyndi Lauper Duet

By Radio.com Staff
Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds shared a pretty adorable video via social media this afternoon.
The clip features his daughter Arrow in a fuschia wig and matching outfit, singing the Cyndi Lauper classic “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” Reynolds attempts to join in and is quickly shut down by his four-year-old, but he can’t help himself, belting out the final lyrics.
“Get it!” says the obviously impressed camera operator, presumably Dan’s wife Aja Volkman.
Check out the cute clip below.
