Study Shows Brain Can Be Manipulated to Boost Self Confidence

Dang, who wouldn’t want more self-confidence? Researchers in Japan are using a new technique to measure – and then boost – self-confidence in people.

The process, called “Decoded Neurofeedback,” manipulates the brain without the person even knowing something is going on – and it does this in real time, allowing the person to enter a state of high self-confidence while performing a task. When researchers detect a pattern of high confidence on the scanning, participants get a small monetary reward – which ideally will boost that brain pattern’s probability of recurring.

Self-confidence is defined as a feeling of trust in one’s abilities, qualities, and judgment. It’s linked with success, well-being and therefore staves off depression and other mental maladies that afflict us throughout life.

A promising study – read more here. Have a most confident day!