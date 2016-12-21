[WATCH] Harlem Globetrotters Shoots Basket From the TOP of NRG Stadium

December 21, 2016 8:53 AM
Filed Under: Basketball, harlem globetrotters, harlem globetrotters houston, harlem globtrotters tour, Houston, houston sports, nrg stadium, World Tour

Now this is how you ball!

As if the Harlem Globetrotters weren’t already known for their over-the-top on-court antics; they’ve taken their basketball skills by way of Spaceballs 1, straight to plaid.

World record holding baller and Globetrotter Thunder Law climbed to the gut-wrenching top of NRG Stadium (almost 300 ft) and made an astounding swisher shot!

Just watch as wide-eyed as I did, because, WOW.

What the physics?!

The Globetrotters chose to do this in the H because we are ground zero for their World Tour kick-off on Dec. 26. Get info here.

In case you were wondering, the World Record for this kind of shot came from a height of 593 ft made by Derek Herron of Switzerland (but it took him 3 tries.)

More from Sarah E.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live