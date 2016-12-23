Meet Luke Pell Of ‘The Bachelorette’ In Houston Tonight!

Lauren Kelly December 23, 2016 4:15 PM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Houston, Irish Cowboy, Luke Pell, Mid Town, Party, Show, The Bachelorette, ugly christmas sweater

Houston Luke Pell fans! I’ve got a special end of the year treat for you…

One of our favorite Texas boys you know and love from the last season of ‘The Bachelorette‘ will be playing a pop-up Christmas/ugly sweater/onesie/pajama show tonight! Check out this tweet from Luke below:

Soooo if you’ve been dying to meet Luke, (or maybe you’re still a little salty about auditioning for the new season of ‘The Bachelor’ hoping it would be Luke and it wasn’t…lol) now’s your chance to see him perform live at Irish Cowboy in Mid Town! And let’s be honest, how much more fun does a pajama party with Luke sound rather than one of those silly two-on-one dates anyways?😉

More details on tickets >>> HERE

 

