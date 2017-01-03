Ed Sheeran Teases New Lyrics

By Amanda Wicks

Ed Sheeran continued teasing new music today (January 2nd) with a mysterious tweet that announced, “When I was six years old I broke my leg…”

The tweet appears to signal either the title of or at least a lyric from Sheeran’s new single. His forthcoming album, reportedly titled ÷, is set to drop sometime in spring. It marks Sheeran’s first new album since 2014’s x.

Sheeran announced on New Year’s Eve that new music would arrive this Friday (January 6th), and in the meantime he seems to be having fun letting fans speculate about what that will entail. With the animated nature of the six-second video he shared on Twitter, it seems entirely possible fans will get a lyric video to start. And, at the very least, an interesting story about Sheeran’s childhood.