[VIDEO] Two-Year Old Saves His Twin Brothers Life

January 3, 2017 11:20 AM
The video of this heroic 2 year old saving his twin brother is circling social media and it’s quite incredible.  What seems to be shot with a baby monitor camera, captures these adorable twin brothers playing then attempting to climb on a dresser. The dresser, immediately flips over bearing the boys weight and trapping one of the boys underneath.   The other boy at first seems to try to lift it but it just to heavy  and after several attempts the brother that is trapped manages to wiggle himself  out while  his brother quickly lifts it giving him an opportunity to escape. Many are saying that it could have been fatal if his brother wasn’t there to help him.

