[WATCH] Keith Urban’s NYE Tribute To Glenn Frey, David Bowie, Prince, And Other Artists We Lost In 2016

2016 may forever be known as the year of death, as we lost so many of the greatest actors and actresses in history. The world of music also lost some of it’s greatest voices, including Prince, George Michael, Leonard Cohen, Glenn Frey, Pete Burns along with David Bowie and so many others.

As the year was closing out, country music star Keith Urban paid tribute to a few of those legendary entertainers. Keith along with his wife Nicole Kidman played a medley of songs from Leonard Cohen, Glenn Frey, David Bowie, Merle Haggard and Prince.

CNN broadcasted the New Year’s Eve Performance LIVE from Nashville.