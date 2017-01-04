George Michael Helped British Woman Pay for IVF

By Hayden Wright

A British woman shared a heartwarming story about the time George Michael’s generosity helped her overcome infertility. In the wake of his untimely death, the woman decided to bring her experience to light.

In 2010, Jo Maidment appeared on ITV’s This Morning to share her struggle to conceive. The Brit had been denied funding from the UK’s NHS because her partner already had a child, dashing her dreams of becoming a mother. She returned to the show this week to explain what happened next.

“I’d been home two days, when I got a phone call from a [personal assistant] who said a businessman would like to donate some money for one cycle of IVF,” she said.

The story had a happy ending: Maidment gave birth to daughter Betsy in 2012, still in the dark about her mysterious benefactor. Shortly after her child was born, Maidment received flowers and a note from George Michael offering his congratulations and requesting that his gift remain anonymous. Evidently, Michael had been so moved by her story that he felt compelled to help her.

Watch the mother’s story here: