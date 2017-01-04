La Toya and T.J. Jackson Send Love to Janet Jackson for First Baby

By Robyn Collins

New auntie La Toya Jackson sent Twitter love to her sister Janet Jackson after the arrival of her new baby boy.

The pop star welcomed her first child, Eissa Al Mana, on Tuesday, January 3.

Janet’s nephew T.J. Jackson, disco darling Gloria Gaynor, Audra McDonald and others also sent their congratulations over social media.



Related: Janet Jackson’s ‘Nasty’ Sees Big Bump after Donald Trump’s Debate Comment

Terry McMillan said, “God bless her, but I would not want to give birth at fifty.”

A reps for Jackson said the 50-year-old mom had a “stress-free, healthy delivery and is resting comfortably. Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world.”

How exciting! @JanetJackson, Jan and Wissam just gave birth to a beautiful baby boy!!! Congratulations!!! https://t.co/X8ScYnv09I —

La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) January 04, 2017

Congrats Auntie @JanetJackson!!! So so happy for you & Wissan. Enjoy every minute with your greatest hit, Elissa. 😊 #parenthoodisthebest —

TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) January 04, 2017

Well that is just amazing news! Congrats to you @JanetJackson . Welcome to the club!! 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 twitter.com/cnnladavid/sta… —

Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) January 04, 2017

Congratulations to @JanetJackson & Wissam Al Mana on the birth of their son, Eissa ...wishing you much happiness an… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) January 03, 2017