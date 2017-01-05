Mascot Recreates Mariah’s NYE Performance During Game

January 5, 2017 11:58 AM
Filed Under: Mariah Carey, Mascot, New Year's Eve, NYE

 

Since everyone is still talking about Mariah’s New Years Eve performance, a  basketball mascot in San Antonio didn’t miss the opportunity to steal some of that spotlight. During a half time show,  the mascot came out dancing with cheerleaders dressed up in a white leotard similar to the one Mariah wore on NYE and pretty much recreated the sequence. As he began to sing  he started looking around not knowing what to do, he eventually walk out and the crowd had a field day.    The trolling just won’t be stopping anytime soon for  Mariah.

