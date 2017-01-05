[PHOTO] Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Entrance Revealed

Looks like Lady Gaga is prepping herself for the grand entrance to her Super Bowl performance on horseback, after all this is Texas. She uploaded some pictures on her social media where she’s riding a beautiful white horse and titled “Halftime warm up Giddy-up” and another short video riding through the woods. Organizers have mentioned than more than 100 dancers are due to perform with Lady Gaga and other artists, which at the moment have not been named, will also share the big stage. A horseback entrance, now does this really surprise anyone? It’s Lady Gaga and of course we expect only but the best.

Super Bowl LI is taking place February 5, at NRG Stadium 5:30pm CST.