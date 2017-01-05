[WATCH] Jimmy Fallon Kisses Ellen

January 5, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Ellen, Jimmy Fallon, Kiss, The Ellen Show

What’s better than Jimmy Fallon and Ellen… Jimmy Fallon kissing Ellen, that’s what’s better and just  hilarious.   Jimmy visited Ellen on her show where after playing a game using a football players mouth guard she mentioned how good  his lips looked wearing, to which he responded a “good enough to kiss.”  What happens next is the best, because that’s exactly what happened and it was just so them.

