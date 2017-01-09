2017 Rodeo Houston Lineup Announced!

The wait is finally over, the 2017 Rodeo Houston Lineup has been announced and there will be a lot of first-timers this year! Texas favorite, Aaron Watson, will be kicking things off this year for First Responder day on March 7th.

Joining Aaron for the first time will include the likes of Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, and Chris Stapleton. Here is the full lineup for this year’s Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo concerts! Blink 182, ZZ-Top, Meghan Trainor will also be taking the stage!

Who are you most excited to see this year? Let me know in the link below!

