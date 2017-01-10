Artists Remember David Bowie on One-Year Anniversary of his Death

By Annie Reuter
One year ago, David Bowie lost his quiet battle with cancer. On the one-year anniversary of his death on January 10, friends, family and fellow artists pay tribute to the music legend.
Related: David Bowie London Tribute Concert Features Friends, Past Band Members
A tribute concert was held in London over the weekend by Gary Oldman with guests Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliot, UK Synthpop act La Roux, Keane’s Tom Chaplin, Simon Le Bon, Tony Hadley and members of Spandau Ballet. Meanwhile, additional shows are scheduled in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Sydney and Tokyo.
Additionally, Bowie’s son Duncan Jones and wife Iman honored the Starman with personal messages on Twitter.
Happy birthday (grand)dad. We love you. Goodnight. https://t.co/O4St8GJu6G—
Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 08, 2017
Jan 8th #ForeverLove #BowieForever https://t.co/dDq5Sus5pS—
Iman Abdulmajid (@The_Real_IMAN) January 08, 2017
Meanwhile, longtime collaborator Brian Eno has shared several memories of his late friend via Twitter by posting old concert posters, article write-ups and more.
Gone But Never Forgotten: RIP David Bowie (January 8, 1947 - January 10, 2016) https://t.co/CLjcz5Es27—
Brian Eno (@dark_shark) January 09, 2017
David Bowie: Live in Lisbon, Portugal, September 14, 1990 #mp3 tinyurl.com/jcjb3mh https://t.co/S1GiZhrc87—
Brian Eno (@dark_shark) January 10, 2017
David Bowie: Confession Of An Elitist in MELODY MAKER February 18, 1978 #interview #BrianEno #Low #Heroes… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Brian Eno (@dark_shark) January 10, 2017
Blondie & Robert Fripp: "Heroes" - Live at CBGB, New York, 1978 #DavidBowie #BrianEno youtube.com/watch?v=3jw8C2…—
Brian Eno (@dark_shark) January 10, 2017
David Bowie: The Gender Bender in THE FACE November 1980 #BrianEno #Low #Heroes #ScaryMonsters #Fashion… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Brian Eno (@dark_shark) January 10, 2017
David Bowie: Toy - the unreleased album recorded in 2001 #RIP #FLAC tinyurl.com/zvcrfdj https://t.co/FTxP7cx2QO—
Brian Eno (@dark_shark) January 10, 2017
Bowie’s Facebook page also took part in the tribute by posting a beautiful career retrospective from Helen Green Art, who created a distinct animation referencing 28 images associated with each Bowie studio album. Watch it below.
Bowie passed away in 2016, two days after his 69th birthday and the release of his final album Blackstar.
Comments are closed.