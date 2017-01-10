[Photo] Woman’s Picture On Twitter Goes Viral Due To Messy Room

I have seen a lot of unfortunate selfies over the course of the last few years, however, not many have made me both laugh and then feel embarrassed for those involved.

In this case a woman took a mirror picture before a night out, in her defense, she was dressed to impress with a stunning black dress. The problem was the background of the picture, HER ROOM WAS A DISGUSTING MESS!

Trust me, this is no exaggeration, in fact, someone ACTUALLY replied to her tweet with a zoomed in version of the photo in which we can see a mouse running around in the background of the cluttered room.

Take a look:

Going to dinner because I needed an excuse to wear this pic.twitter.com/UpeVG8y5SJ — alyssa 🏳️‍🌈 (@og_pocahontas) December 23, 2016

Fact: The room is an absolute mess. Myth: There is a rodent in the background. I will let you be the judge of that, as for me I will chose to believe it because the conditions of that room are perfect for a little mouse to linger in paradise! Let me know what you think in the links below.

