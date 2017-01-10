President of Houston Hispanic Chamber Met With Trump’s Transition Team

The president and CEO of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Laura Murillo, had the opportunity to meet with President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team Tuesday morning in hopes of working together moving forward.

The private meeting took place in Washington in which many topics were discussed including NAFTA, Immigration, and health reforms.

“We are disappointed with the lack of Hispanic representation on the President Elect’s Cabinet and at all levels of government. We want to be part of this country’s fabric and not just a thread,” Murillo spoke out with National Hispanic Leaders in Washington.

Laura Murillo believes that the meeting is a step in the right direction and has confirmed that she will present at the inauguration that will take place on Jan. 20th.

To read more about her visit with President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team CLICK HERE!

!