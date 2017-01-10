President of Houston Hispanic Chamber Met With Trump’s Transition Team

January 10, 2017 5:23 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Laura Murillo

The president and CEO of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Laura Murillo, had the opportunity to meet with President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team Tuesday morning in hopes of working together moving forward.

The private meeting took place in Washington in which many topics were discussed including NAFTA, Immigration, and health reforms.

“We are disappointed with the lack of Hispanic representation on the President Elect’s Cabinet and at all levels of government. We want to be part of this country’s fabric and not just a thread,” Murillo spoke out with National Hispanic Leaders in Washington.

Laura Murillo believes that the meeting is a step in the right direction and has confirmed that she will present at the  inauguration that will take place on Jan. 20th.

To read more about her visit with President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team CLICK HERE!

!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live