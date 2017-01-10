Spotify Offers President Obama A Job

January 10, 2017 1:50 PM
CEO of Spotify, called out  President Obama on Twitter offering him a job.

President Obama is set to do his farewell speech tonight from Chicago and not the Oval Office like it’s likely accustomed. Although we are saddened to see him go, he may have a job sooner than later. Turns out Spotfiy may have an opening for the ex- POTUS  and I maybe going out on limb here but it sounds the position was created for him, and only him  you be the judge of that.

President of Playlists.

What are your thoughts?  I wonder what the pay is for a position like that, and what about company vacation time?

With the inauguration of president elect Donald Trump to take office January 20th, the Obama’s are set to leave with the rest of their belongings  and settle in their new  home.

 

 

