[WATCH]Mom Hiding From Kids Goes Viral

Raise your hand if can totally relate? I can. This short video went viral this weekend after this mom recorded herself ‘hiding’ from her kids in the pantry and taking a quick break to just get through the day. Sure many of us giggled but it was funny because it was real, a little too real if you ask me.

Ashley Gardner is a mother of quadruplet girls, and can I just say kuddos to her because I have two boys and it feels like one hundred.

As she takes a bite of her candy she says “desperately needed a treat to make it through the night.” Then says “they don’t ever go away” as she pans the camera under the door and we see one of her adorable girls, peeking in.

This video sums up mom’s sentiments exactly everywhere.