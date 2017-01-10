[WATCH]Mom Hiding From Kids Goes Viral

January 10, 2017 11:45 AM
Raise your hand if can totally relate? I can.  This  short video  went viral this weekend after this mom recorded herself ‘hiding’ from her kids in the pantry and taking a quick break to just get through the day.  Sure many of us  giggled but it was funny because  it was real, a little too real if you ask me.

Ashley Gardner is a mother of quadruplet girls, and can I just say kuddos to her because I have two boys and it feels like one hundred.

As she takes a bite of her candy she says “desperately needed a treat to make it through the night.” Then says “they don’t ever go away” as she pans the camera under the door and we see one of her adorable girls, peeking in.

This video sums up  mom’s sentiments exactly everywhere.

 

