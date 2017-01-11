Joe Jonas’ New Guess Underwear Pics Almost NSFW!

Well HELLLOOOOO there Joe Jonas! Joe is the new face of Guess underwear, and they just released some of their new ads today.

Can we say FIRE?! Holy Jo-Bro.

Paul Marciano, the Chief Creative Officer and Executive Chairman of the board said, “I am very excited to have Joe Jonas on board as the newest face of Guess. Joe is a cool and charismatic young man who embodies all of the characteristics of Guess’s DNA — sexy, young and adventurous.”

Can we get an AMEN!

According to People, the whole line features boxers, briefs, T-shirts and tanks will launch in February. Check out the pics below!