Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 1/11

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the ABEL CHARLOT Brut Champagne, NV and a bottle can be yours for only $19.94!

Made in the Methode Champenoise, this classic French real-deal sparkler contains 10% reserve wines for richness and complexity. Pale gold in color, it is dry and fresh, with very fine bubbles—
offering hints of citrus and subtle mineral earth notes. A stunning value! Spec’s Score: 90+

And with the BIG GAME day just around the corner, nobody has the huge selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s! Create your own unique basket or we have ready-made baskets to grab and go! Find yours today by clicking >>> HERE.

For more information, check out the Spec’s website! Cheers to savings!

Don’t forget about Spec’s new delivery too!

