Avril Lavigne Contributes to ‘Listen’ by Japanese Band ONE OK ROCK

By Jon Wiederhorn

Avril Lavigne, who put her own career on hold in 2015 while she battled Lyme disease, has provided vocals to a new song called “Listen” by the Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK. It’s unclear how Lavigne connected with the group or when she recorded her tracks, but the tune has a buoyant pop-rock vibe and Lavigne sounds authentically emotional as she sings about a damaged relationship.

“It feels so hard to watch you hurt/ from that pain a lesson learned/ this is how you find your way,” Lavigne sings and later adds, “I wish I can save you from the pain you’ve been through.”

As the chorus approaches the Canadian rocker adds, “I’ve got so much love for you my friend/ ride or die until the end, but only you can save yourself/ You just have to listen.”

“Listen” is featured on ONE OK ROCK’s album Ambitions, which comes out Friday (Jan. 13). In a statement at the end of last month, Lavigne revealed that she is back in writing mode and is looking forward to sharing new songs with her fans.

“I’m really happy to announce that I am now working on new music and I will be releasing a new album in 2017,” she wrote on Instagram. “I can’t wait to open up and share my heart with you! I’m excited for you guys to hear the new songs. It’s going to be an amazing 2017!”

