Nintendo Announced New Console “Switch”

Last night Nintendo announced it’s new game console “Switch” which will available to purchase starting March 3, 2017 for $299 but some retailers are now accepting pre-orders.

Gamestop – with free shipping thrown in

Target – with a two-year “Video Game Hardware Protection Plan” for $39.00

Best Buy – where you can add two-year “Accidental Geek Squad Protection” for $49.99

Walmart – where you can arrange in-store pick-up on launch day

Amazon – at the time of this writing, the Switch is “currently unavailable” with no news about when it will be back in stock

Gamers are excited about new games like, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Oddyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breathe of the Wild…and many more.