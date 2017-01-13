[WATCH] Ed Sheeran Nails “Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” Theme Song

You cant’ love Ed Sheeran anymore than this. During his radio interview in the UK, a fan called into the show declaring her love for him and the 90’s sitcom “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” staring Will Smith, you remember right? Well let’s just say that this fan can officially just die now (well no really, it’s just a saying). She asked him if he would combine her love for the two and because she’s just that kind of guy he quickly knocked it out live on his guitar…did I mention it was “live?”

Check out the original and tell me if you think we did a better job than Will Smith??