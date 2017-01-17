Lady Gaga Plans To Perfom From NRG Roof

You know when it comes to Lady Gaga is go big, or go home…and that’s exactly what she plans to do…go big and high! Turns out that technicians along with all her lawyers are working vigorously to make that happen. Lady Gaga has big plans for her halftime Super Bowl LI performance out at NRG Stadium and it involves being on the roof of it. It will defiantly be something worth seeing and although we don’t think the show will be entirely from up there, we suspect maybe a big entrance.

A couple of weeks ago, she hinted on social media that she was gearing up for Super Bowl and posted a picture riding a horse. Surely there’s a horse somewhere in her performance let’s just hope the horse is not up on the roof with her, now that would be a site to see.