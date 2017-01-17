Lady Gaga Plans To Perfom From NRG Roof

January 17, 2017 1:03 PM
Filed Under: half time, Horse, Lady Gaga, Roof, Show, Super Bowl LI

You know when it comes to Lady Gaga is go big, or go home…and that’s exactly what she plans to do…go big and high!  Turns out that technicians along with all her lawyers are  working vigorously to make that happen.  Lady Gaga  has big plans for her  halftime Super Bowl LI performance out at NRG Stadium and it involves  being on the roof of it.   It will defiantly be something worth seeing and although we don’t think the show will be entirely from up there, we suspect  maybe a big entrance.

A couple of weeks ago,  she hinted on social media that she was gearing up for Super Bowl and posted a picture riding a horse. Surely  there’s a horse somewhere in her performance let’s just hope the horse is not up on the roof with her, now that would be a site to see.

 

