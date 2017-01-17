[WATCH] 7 Year-Old Nails Taylor Swift On Reality Show

Looks like we just found Taylor’s Swift’s 7 year old doppelganger… well when Taylor was 7 that is. Xia Vigor totally kicked butt performing “You Belong With Me” in the popular Filipino reality show “Your Face Sounds Familiar.” Along with several dress changes, facial expressions, movements and all this little girl won over the audience and judges. Circling all over social media, little Xia is soon to be an internet sensation. Surely it won’t be long before Taylor reaches out to meet her little mini me.