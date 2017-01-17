[WATCH] 7 Year-Old Nails Taylor Swift On Reality Show

January 17, 2017 1:19 PM
Filed Under: doppelganger, reality show, Taylor Swift, Xia Vigor, Your Face Sounds Familiar

 

Looks like we just found Taylor’s Swift’s 7 year old doppelganger… well  when  Taylor was 7 that is.   Xia Vigor totally kicked butt performing “You Belong With Me” in the popular Filipino  reality show “Your Face Sounds Familiar.”   Along with  several dress changes, facial expressions, movements and all this little girl  won over the audience and judges.  Circling all over social media, little Xia is soon to be an internet sensation. Surely  it won’t be long before Taylor reaches out to meet her little mini me.

