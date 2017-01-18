High Water Locations & School Closings

Here is a list of your high water locations and school closings:
High Water:
I-10 East Freeway EB at Federal Road
I-10 East Freeway WB at Federal Road
I-10 East Freeway WB at Jensen Drive
I-10 Katy Freeway EB at Houston Avenue
I-10 Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue/Westcott Street
I-45 North Freeway NB at North Main Street
I-45 North Freeway SB at Crosstimbers Street
I-45 North Freeway SB at North Main Street
I-45 North Freeway SB at Tidwell Road
I-610 East Loop NB at I-10 East Freeway
I-610 West Loop SB at North Braeswood Boulevard
I-69 Eastex Freeway NB at I-610 North Loop
I-69 Eastex Freeway SB at I-610 North Loop
I-69 Southwest Freeway SB before I-610 West Loop
I-69 Southwest Freeway NB at I-610 West Loop
I-69 Southwest Freeway SB at Newcastle Drive
US 290 Northwest Freeway EB at I-10 Direct Connector
US 90 Alternate EB at SH 36
SH 288 NB at Bellfort Boulevard
SH 288 NB at I-69 Southwest Freeway
SH 288 SB at I-69 Southwest Freeway
SH 288 SB at Southmore Boulevard
SH 99 NB at FM 1093/Westpark Tollway
Beltway 8 North EB at I-69 Eastex Freeway
Betlway 8 South EB at US-90 Alternate South Main
Beltway 8 South EB at West Airport Boulevard
FM 3155 NB at US 90 A
Hardy Toll Road SB at Crosstimbers Street
Westpark Tollway EB at I-69
Westpark Tollway EB at Post Oak
For more information, click or tap here.
School delays/closings:
Fort Bend ISD: Schools, buses operating on two-hour delay
Presbyterian School: Closed
Saint Thomas’ Episcopal School: Closed
The Art Institute of Houston: morning classes are delayed until 10 a.m.
Annunciation Orthodox School: Closed
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UT Health): Opening at 10 a.m.
Houston Community College: All campuses delayed until 10 a.m.
St. Mark’s Episcopal School on Bellaire: Delayed until 10 a.m.
Texas Southern University: Opening at 10 a.m.
HISD: Schools operating on two-hour delay. Employees report to work at usual time if possible. Students already on buses will continue to school.
West U Methodist School: Opening at 10:30 a.m. School tour is canceled.
St. Francis Episcopal School: Delayed until 10 a.m.
Varnett Public School: Two-hour delay