High Water Locations & School Closings

Here is a list of your high water locations and school closings:

High Water:

I-10 East Freeway EB at Federal Road

I-10 East Freeway WB at Federal Road

I-10 East Freeway WB at Jensen Drive

I-10 Katy Freeway EB at Houston Avenue

I-10 Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue/Westcott Street

I-45 North Freeway NB at North Main Street

I-45 North Freeway SB at Crosstimbers Street

I-45 North Freeway SB at North Main Street

I-45 North Freeway SB at Tidwell Road

I-610 East Loop NB at I-10 East Freeway

I-610 West Loop SB at North Braeswood Boulevard

I-69 Eastex Freeway NB at I-610 North Loop

I-69 Eastex Freeway SB at I-610 North Loop

I-69 Southwest Freeway SB before I-610 West Loop

I-69 Southwest Freeway NB at I-610 West Loop

I-69 Southwest Freeway SB at Newcastle Drive

US 290 Northwest Freeway EB at I-10 Direct Connector

US 90 Alternate EB at SH 36

SH 288 NB at Bellfort Boulevard

SH 288 NB at I-69 Southwest Freeway

SH 288 SB at I-69 Southwest Freeway

SH 288 SB at Southmore Boulevard

SH 99 NB at FM 1093/Westpark Tollway

Beltway 8 North EB at I-69 Eastex Freeway

Betlway 8 South EB at US-90 Alternate South Main

Beltway 8 South EB at West Airport Boulevard

FM 3155 NB at US 90 A

Hardy Toll Road SB at Crosstimbers Street

Westpark Tollway EB at I-69

Westpark Tollway EB at Post Oak

For more information, click or tap here.

School delays/closings:

Fort Bend ISD: Schools, buses operating on two-hour delay

Presbyterian School: Closed

Saint Thomas’ Episcopal School: Closed

The Art Institute of Houston: morning classes are delayed until 10 a.m.

Annunciation Orthodox School: Closed

University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UT Health): Opening at 10 a.m.

Houston Community College: All campuses delayed until 10 a.m.

St. Mark’s Episcopal School on Bellaire: Delayed until 10 a.m.

Texas Southern University: Opening at 10 a.m.

HISD: Schools operating on two-hour delay. Employees report to work at usual time if possible. Students already on buses will continue to school.

West U Methodist School: Opening at 10:30 a.m. School tour is canceled.

St. Francis Episcopal School: Delayed until 10 a.m.

Varnett Public School: Two-hour delay