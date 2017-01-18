List: School Closures And Delays – January 18

January 18, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: closings, delays, FBISD, flash flood, HISD, schools, warnings houston

CLOSURES:

  • Annunciation Orthodox School is closed.
  • Bering Drive Christian School is closed.
  • Cristo Rey Jesuit College Preparatory School of Houston will be closed due to weather.
  • Episcopal High School will be closed for the day.
  • King Steps Academy in Alief will be closed for the day.
  • Neighborhood Center schools, Head Start centers closed.
  • The Post Oak School, Bissonnet and Museum District campuses, will be closed for the day.
  • Presbyterian School will close for the day.
  • Robert M. Beren Academy has decided to close for the day.
  • St. Luke’s Day School closed for the day.
  • St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church & School closed.
  • St. Thomas Episcopal has decided to close for the day.
  • The Village School in West Houston is closed.

 

DELAYS:

  • Art Institute of Houston morning classes are cancelled.
  • Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart is delaying the start of school until 10 a.m.
  • Fort Bend ISD schools will start two hours late.
  • Harris County Department of Education will have a two-hour delay.
  • Houston Community College will have a 10 a.m. start time.
  • Houston Independent School District schools are on a two hour delay.
  • KIPP Houston Public Schools will delay the start of the school day until 10 a.m.
  • Second Baptist School delayed until 10 a.m.
  • St. Augustine Catholic School will delay the start of school until 9 a.m.
  • St. Pius X High School has announced a two-hour delay.
  • Texas Southern University will delay the start of classes until 10 a.m.
  • Texas Woman’s University will open at 12 p.m.
  • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston will delay opening until 10 a.m.
  • Varnett Public School is on a two-hour delay.
