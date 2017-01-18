Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 1/18

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the FRANÇOIS LABET Brut, Crémant de Bourgogne, NV and a bottle can be yours for only $15.99!

From Burgundy, France, this wine is fully sparkling with a medium body and refreshing acidity. Its rich, toasty style has clean mineral earth, a fine mix of red fruit essence and enough citrus to

keep it balanced. Great everyday bottle of bubbly at a value price. Spec’s Score: 90+.

And with the BIG GAME day just around the corner, nobody has the huge selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s! Create your own unique basket or we have ready-made baskets to grab and go! Find yours today by clicking >>> HERE.

For more information, check out the Spec’s website! Cheers to savings!

Don’t forget about Spec’s new delivery too!