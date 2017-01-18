[WATCH] Good Samaritan Helps Metro Driver From Flood

January 18, 2017 10:37 AM
Filed Under: Bus Driver, Food, good samaritan, Help, Houston, METRO, Metro bus driver

When it comes to helping others in need, Houstonians are no strangers to lending  a hand not matter the circumstances especially days like today. As we are all too familiar with flooding in our city this good Samaritan was ready to head out and help a stranded Metro driver that was in high flood waters.  The Metro bus got stranded on Southwest Freeway at Belfort and with water rising in that bus it was getting dangerous, when  someone close by saw they immediately headed out to help her.  The  ABC 13 KTRK cameras were to there to capture the moment.

 

 

