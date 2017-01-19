Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story On Stage Is In Houston This Weekend

Lauren Kelly January 19, 2017 5:04 PM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: baby, Cast, Dirty Dancing, Dirty Dancing The Classic Story On Stage, Johnny Castle, lift, Live, musical, On Stage

Here’s a question for you…about HOW MANY  TIMES have you watched ‘Dirty Dancing‘ the movie? If you’re like me, then probably hundreds! You can probably recite every line, and have also probably practiced that infamous lift any time you get in a swimming pool. 😉

Good news for us DD fans, ‘Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story On Stage” is live in Houston this weekend for 5 shows at the brand new Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land.

I got to chat with two of the cast members in studio today, and they told us the show is super fun for everyone. From music, to your favorite lines, dancing, and that infamous lift, this is definitely a show you don’t want to miss! I actually got the attempt THE LIFT with Mija earlier…and head on over to our FACEBOOK PAGE to watch LOL.

Buy your tickets to the show >>> HERE!

Ashley and Mija of 'Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story On Stage'

Ashley and Mija of ‘Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story On Stage’

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live