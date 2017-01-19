[PHOTOS]Congratulations Jeff Bagwell Now In Hall Of Fame

Cincinnati Reds v Houston Astros HOUSTON - JULY 23: Houston Astros hitting coach Jeff Bagwell looks on during batting practice before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Minute Maid Park on July 23, 2010 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Houston Astros v Detroit Tigers LAKELAND, FL - MARCH 02: Jeff Bagwell #5 watches the action against the Detroit Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 2, 2011 in Lakeland, Florida. The Astros defeated the Tigers 6-3. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Pirates v Houston Astros HOUSTON,TX - SEPTEMBER 22: Former Houston Astros first baseman Jeff Bagwell during a pre-game ceremony saluting the Houston Astros' All-Time 25-Man Roster at Minute Maid Park on September 22, 2012 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros HOUSTON, TX - JULY 21: Former Houston Astro Jeff Bagwell and girlfriend Rachel Brown take in the game at Minute Maid Park on July 21, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Jeff Bagwell CHICAGO - UNDATED: Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio of the Houston Astros celebrate during an MLB game versus the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, California. Bagwell played for the Astros from 1991-2005. (Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Jeff Bagwell CHICAGO - UNDATED: Jeff Bagwell of the Houston Astros looks on during an MLB game versus the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. Bagwell played for the Astros from 1991-2005. ((Photo by Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

639071578

Houston couldn’t be prouder of one of our Killer “B,” Jeff Bagwell, who got into the Hall of Fame yesterday. It was long over due, and after 15 years in professional baseball with the Astros it was well deserved. Along with Ivan Rodriguez and Tim Raine, the three were officially inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

He was selected Rookie of the Year in 1991, awarded a Gold Glove and Most Valuable Player in 1994, and named a Silver Slugger in 1994, 1997 and 1999.

Congratulations Jeff, Houston is very proud!