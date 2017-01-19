[PHOTOS]Congratulations Jeff Bagwell Now In Hall Of Fame

January 19, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: 15 years HOF, Hall Of Fame, Houston Astros, Jeff Bagwell, National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum

Houston couldn’t be prouder of one of our Killer “B,” Jeff Bagwell, who  got into the Hall of Fame yesterday. It was long over due, and after 15 years in professional baseball with the Astros it was well deserved.  Along with Ivan Rodriguez and Tim Raine, the three were officially inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

He was selected Rookie of the Year in 1991, awarded a Gold Glove and Most Valuable Player in 1994, and named a Silver Slugger in 1994, 1997 and 1999.

Congratulations Jeff,  Houston is very proud!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live