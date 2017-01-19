[WATCH] Ellen Wins 20th People’s Choice Award

Who doesn’t love Ellen? All the “People” do! Last night Ellen was once again awarded for the 20th time during the People’s Choice Awards last night making her the most awarded in history. Of course the the fact that her best bud, Justin Timberlake, was the one that actually presented her with the award made it that much more perfect. As he took to the stage, he joked on the number of awards she had already received and proceeded to bring them all on stage, which they were carried out by 19 young guys dressed in tuxedos, as he joked “that was subtle.”

Congratulations to Ellen, just a couple of months ago she was also awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Obama.