[WATCH] Alec Baldwin Impersonates Trump At NYC Protest

Sure today is inaugural day for President Donald Trump in Washington, DC but just last night during a NYC protest along with other big name celebrities like Robret De Niro among others, Alec Baldwin took the the stage to do what he currently enjoys the most… impersonating President Donald Trump. After mocking him for a while, he spoke in his real voice to address the crowd saying they will not lay down.

“One thing they don’t realize is that New Yorkers never lay down. You say whatever you want to about this city, and New Yorkers never lay down. Are you going to fight? Are we going to have 100 days of resistance?”