Justin Bieber Calls The Weeknd’s Music ‘Wack’

By Amanda Wicks

Justin Bieber is less than thrilled to hear his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez has reportedly moved on to The Weeknd, so much so that he’s throwing petty shade at his fellow Canadian.

TMZ’s cameras caught up with Bieber on January 21st, when he shared his rather blunt opinion about The Weeknd’s music. Asked if he listened to any of the pop star’s songs, Bieber replied, “Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song. That s—‘s wack.”

The Weeknd and Gomez were initially photographed getting quite close earlier in January. They haven’t officially declared their relationship status yet, but that didn’t stop The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid from unfollowing Gomez on Instagram. Both Hadid and Gomez are part of Taylor Swift’s squad, and it seems that, while they’re not particularly close, there’s bad blood brewing among the ranks nonetheless.