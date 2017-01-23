[Photos] Museum Collecting Signs From Woman’s March

January 23, 2017 1:42 PM
Filed Under: 20017, equality, historic, Houston, January 21, movement, Protest, signs, stand, unity, washington dc, Woman's March, women

What an incredible site to see everywhere this past Saturday, throughout the many cities of the U.S., Washington, DC, Los Angeles, New York, Houston and so many more where women, men, and children united   against discrimination, misogyny, and the new president.    In a peaceful march through out the different cities where millions came out with signs, speeches  and chants; non went unnoticed.   Museums are now working on collecting some of the most iconic signs that were out Saturday afternoon to make a gallery of them.  They feel  it’s a piece of history  very similar to what you would already find in museum, but most importantly it legitimizes the march itself and put it on a timeline in our nation’s history.

