Star Wars Episode VIII To Be Called “The Last Jedi”

It’s official Star Wars Episode VIII has a name!

According to a tweet sent out by the official Star Wars twitter the 8th episode in the saga will be titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017

More interesting is they went with red lettering for the title card rather than yellow, which they have used for all other Star Wars movies.

The Last Jedi was written and directed by Rain Johnson, Produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman, and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.

It is scheduled for release on December 15th, 2017.

Let the plot speculation begin!