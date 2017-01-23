[WATCH] The First Trailer For Lifetime’s ‘Britney Ever After’

The Lifetime Britney Spears biopic “Britney Ever After” finally has a new trailer!

The 30 second clip teases the movie, which is based on Brit’s “rise, fall and road back to success.”

Australian actress Natasha Bassett plays Britney, and the film shows the infamous head-shaving night, her 2004 marriage to Kevin Federline and even that umbrella attack on the paparazzi in 2007.

The real Britney never really approved the movie, telling Us Weekly that she “will not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic, nor does it have her blessing.”

Britney Ever After premieres on Lifetime Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer below!