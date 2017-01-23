[WATCH] The First Trailer For Lifetime’s ‘Britney Ever After’

Lauren Kelly January 23, 2017 4:04 PM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Actress, Biopic, Britney Ever After, Britney Spears, Lifetime, movie, Natasha Bassett, US Weekly

The Lifetime Britney Spears biopic “Britney Ever After” finally has a new trailer!

The 30 second clip teases the movie, which is based on Brit’s “rise, fall and road back to success.”

Australian actress Natasha Bassett plays Britney, and the film shows the infamous head-shaving night, her 2004 marriage to Kevin Federline and even that umbrella attack on the paparazzi in 2007.

The real Britney never really approved the movie, telling Us Weekly that she “will not be contributing in any way, shape or form to the Lifetime biopic, nor does it have her blessing.”

Britney Ever After premieres on Lifetime Saturday, February 18, at 8 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer below!

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live