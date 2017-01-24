‘Bachelor’ Vixen Corinne Olympios Was In A 2 Chainz Rap Music Video

Whether you love or hate her on this season of ‘The Bachelor,’ Corinne Olympios has apparently never been shy in front of a camera…

So far we’ve watched her fight for Nick Viall‘s love by going topless with him in a pool, having him lick whipped cream off of her chest, straddling him in a bouncy house, talking about her bedazzled lady parts, plus lets also not to forget all the naps she’s taken on this journey so far as well. Hey, true love is exhausting…amirite??

Well someone at Elite Daily dig a little digging on our girl and came across a rap video she was in for 2 Chainz and Juicy J‘s “Zip & A Double Cup” back in 2011.

It’s all coming together now!

Check out the video above, and let’s all just hope that Nick is looking for his very own video vixen! 😉