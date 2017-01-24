‘Bachelor’ Vixen Corinne Olympios Was In A 2 Chainz Rap Music Video

Lauren Kelly January 24, 2017 6:01 PM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: 2 Chainz, Boobs, Corinne Olympios, music video, Nick Viall, Rap, The Bachelor, villain, whipped cream

Whether you love or hate her on this season of ‘The Bachelor,’ Corinne Olympios has apparently never been shy in front of a camera…

Photo Credit: ABC

‘The Bachelor’ contestant Corinne Opympios/Photo Credit: ABC

So far we’ve watched her fight for Nick Viall‘s love by going topless with him in a pool, having him lick whipped cream off of her chest, straddling him in a bouncy house, talking about her bedazzled lady parts, plus lets also not to forget all the naps she’s taken on this journey so far as well. Hey, true love is exhausting…amirite??

Well someone at Elite Daily dig a little digging on our girl and came across a rap video she was in for 2 Chainz and Juicy J‘s “Zip & A Double Cup” back in 2011.

It’s all coming together now!

Check out the video above, and let’s all just hope that Nick is looking for his very own video vixen! 😉

 

 

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live