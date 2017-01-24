Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Claims He Was Murdered

January 24, 2017 10:23 AM
Filed Under: Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson

By Amanda Wicks

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris believes her father was “absolutely” murdered.

Related: Paris Jackson Gets Tattoo Honoring Her Father Michael Jackson

She spoke with Rolling Stone about her father’s death in a new interview published today (January 24th), and admitted she suspects foul play. “He would drop hints about people being out to get him,” she tells the magazine. “And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.'”

Michael died in 2009 thanks to a fatal combination of drugs, including propofol, which his personal physician Conrad Murray administered to help him sleep. Beyond Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011, Paris thinks there’s a far more nefarious element to her father’s death. “All arrows point to [murder],” she explains. “It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls—, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls—.”

But proving it will take some time. “It’s a chess game,” she says. “And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that’s all I can say about that right now.”

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live