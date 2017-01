JJ Watt released his new pair of shoes, JJ I City Edition, from Reebok in a sneak peak last night through his social media page. Along with a picture of the pretty cool red and blue shoes, he wrote a message:

“Houston, this one’s for you! Thank you for your incredible support.”

Can’t help but love the guy that much more. Shoes are priced at $99.99 and are available for men, women and children.