[PHOTOS] Internet Goes Crazy With #FreeMelania Campaign 

January 24, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: campagin, FLOTUS, Free Melania, Melania Trump, sad, save Melania, trapped, unhappy

The internet is officially going crazy trying to help the new First Lady, Melania Trump, from a life of sadness (apparently that’s what the web decided). A #FreeMelania has been created after a series of photographs have been posted  from the day of the inauguration, inauguration ball and just all together since she’s been in the public eye looking  not so happy at times.   Clearly all this after the comparison between the two couples… Barack and Michelle  and then there’s POTUS and FLOTUS.

