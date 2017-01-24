Popular Houston Mural Getting A Make-Over For Super Bowl

January 24, 2017 12:26 PM
Filed Under: "Preservons la Creation, Art, French Artist, Houston, Mid Town, Mr. D. artwork, Mural, Sebastien Boileau, Super Bowl 51

With only 12 days away from Super Bowl weekend in our city, all the preparations are being made around town including some of our beloved art work located at 2800 block of San Jacinto. Titled “Preservons la Creation” the mural is the artistic work of  French artist Sebastien “Mr. D” Boileau.    Turns out the artist decided to spruce it up a little to go with the theme of the city hosting Super Bowl LI, February 5 at NRG Stadium.

Similar to that of Michelangelo’s famous “The Creation of Adam.”  Mr. D has added what appears to be a jersey with the number 51 and Super Bowl along with a football.  But for those that loved it as it was, don’t worry too much this change is only temporary when the celebration are over he will return it to it’s original form.

