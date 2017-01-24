[WATCH] Girl From The “Rings” Movie Scares Customers At TV Store

Lauren Kelly January 24, 2017 4:49 PM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Girl, hair, movie, Prank, Rings, scary, store, The Ring, TV, video

This has to be one of the funniest things I saw on the internet today…

The new movie “Rings” hits theaters next Friday, and yes, it’s the sequel to the original “The Ring” for those curious. I’m sure after watching the first one you went to bed with nightmares of that little girl who came crawling out of the well with her long black hair, right? Ewwww, gives me shivers just thinking about it!

Well, the producers of the movie decided to do a prank on people at an electronics store, where they had a girl with that same long black hair climb out of a TV for real!

Their reactions are hilarious, watch the video above!

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live