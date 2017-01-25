Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 1/25

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the LOUIS SACY Brut Originel Champagne, NV and a bottle can be yours for only $28.99!

Gold-straw in color and fully sparkling; dry with fresh acidity. Its yeast, fruit, and mineral nose gives way to a crisp, fresh palate featuring citrus and a bit of red fruit accented by yeast and a flinty minerality. Fresh and focused, it is best suited to be served as an aperitif or with the lightest seafoods. With time in the glass, it layers in some richness and vinousity. Spec’s Score: 91.

And with the BIG GAME day just around the corner, nobody has the huge selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s! Create your own unique basket or we have ready-made baskets to grab and go! Find yours today by clicking >>> HERE.

For more information, check out the Spec’s website! Cheers to savings!

Don’t forget about Spec’s new delivery too!

