Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Covers Tears For Fears’ ‘Mad World’

The 5H star shared the video on Twitter. January 26, 2017 8:31 AM
By Hayden Wright

It’s been a hazy shade of winter for the ladies of Fifth Harmony: They absorbed the departure of Camila Cabello and refocused their efforts as a foursome with unique solo interests. Ally Brooke Hernandez made no secret of her solo aspirations, recently Instagramming a songwriting session with writer Phil Bentley. And now Hernandez has released a cover of Tears for Fears’ “Mad World” for her fans to enjoy. It’s heavily inspired by the acclaimed 2001 Michael Andrews and Gary Jules version from the Donnie Darko soundtrack.

The footage isn’t high budget or anything; it’s an impromptu Twitter video, but the two-minute clip of Hernandez (accompanied on acoustic guitar) gives her a chance to flex some vocal muscle. She delivers her performance in front of a fireplace and there’s a mysterious wiffle ball in the corner of the room.

Watch Ally Brooke’s take on “Mad World” here:

