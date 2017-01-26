Getting Real With Stassi Schroeder – Find Out What She Hates About Herself, When She Lies And What Is Her Greatest Fear

by @TaraLipinsky

So you think you know Stassi Schroeder?

Sure she’s the polarizing Queen Bee of Bravo’s mega-hit VanderPump Rules, but in “reality” she’s not just a mean girl riding off the coattails of “Housewife” Lisa Vanderpump’s spinoff series.

If you’re even remotely paying attention, you can tell Stassi is single-handedly growing her media empire one Instagram post and unedited podcast at a time. Yep, unedited. She insists on playing it, well, straight.

Straight Up with Stassi on Play.it has a cult-like popularity and while the big name talent like Rachel Zoe and Emma Stone she has recently interviewed helps draw listeners, it’s Stassi’s brutal honesty and her unwillingness to censor herself that keeps the crowd coming back for more.

And just when you thought you had figured out what made this Vanderpump vixen tick, we asked her a series of atypical questions from the famous Proust Questionnaire and she responds with aplomb.

“Who’s the living person you admire the most?” I asked. “Oh, these are loaded questions… My grandmother,” Stassi revealed with just more than a touch of emotion.

“What quality is most important to you in your friends? “Loyalty!” Stassi nearly shouts. “Well, I think we all know that already.” I admit.

“What’s the trait you hate most about other people?” I asked. “Bad listeners.”

Don’t worry girl, you’ve got my undivided attention.

Watch the video to find out how Stassi answers all of my questions, including who her all-time favorite housewife is, what she despises most about herself and what she most dislikes about her appearance.

Tara Lipinsky is a news junkie, pop-culture addict and a major football freak. Tara provides her voice over talents to Straight Up With Stassi and several other Play.it podcasts. She lives in New York for the time being with her daughters, The Foxettes, and her dog Bayou St. John.