[Exclusive] Lady Gaga Discusses Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Preparation And More!

The biggest sporting event of the year, Super Bowl LI, is right around the corner and the city of Houston is working around the clock to make sure that everything is ready to go as thousands of people come into town to enjoy all of the events and festivities that will take place before the big game on February 5.

The prep work is not only happening here in Houston but in California as well, where Pepsi Halftime show performer Lady Gaga is working hard to make sure that she is Super Bowl LI ready as well.

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with CBS Radio Houston’s Lauren Kelly of Mix 96.5, Lady Gaga shared a lot of details about what is happening in the days leading to the big performance which will be viewed by well over 100,000 people.

Lady Gaga has been focusing on making sure every aspect of the show is perfect, in fact, she even built a simulation pod in her backyard in order to rehearse her routine for the halftime show.

“We were in the tent for about a week and a half, hen we had to move to bigger studios in Hollywood where we are working on the rest of the show and then we will send that equipment to Houston where we will finish rehearsals,” Lady Gaga told Lauren Kelly, “Fans can expect a performance that spans my career so far.”

Lady Gaga has been dreaming about performing at the Pepsi Halftime Show since she was four years old and on February 5, she will get to do just that in front of a SOLD OUT Houston crowd at NRG Stadium.

Mother Monster, as her fan-base calls her, is not taking this opportunity for granted and she wanted to make sure her followers around the country and the world know that.

“I appreciate everyone that has supported me over the years and that still supports my music and my shows. I can’t wait to do a great show for the world!”

After catching up with Lady Gaga about all things Super Bowl LI and about her new music, Lauren Kelly also wanted to know what Mother Monster will be eating while she is visiting out city.

“Probably steak and eggs, I’ll be in TEXAS and I’m going to want some meat, when I’ve been there before I’ve eaten some pulled pork eggs Benedict”

We cannot wait for the big day to arrive, we know Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will be ready, we know Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons will be ready, we know Houston will be ready, and of course, Lady Gaga will be as well to put on the biggest musical show of the year!