LADY GAGA Checks In With MIX, Talks Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show & More!

Unless you are a huge Patriots or Falcons football fan, let’s be real here: the only part of Super Bowl 51 that you’re TRULY interested in watching is LADY GAGA dominate the Pepsi Halftime Show stage! Okaaay, maybe we’re also interested in some of those funny commercials too, BUT MOSTLY WE’RE HERE FOR GAGA.

Mother Monster Gaga herself took some time out of her unbelievably busy schedule to talk to us about all the fun things we can expect from her next weekend. Like, will she REALLY perform from the roof of NRG? How many costumes will she have? Will there be any surprise guests joining her? What time will she go to bed before her big performance on Saturday night? What will she eat for breakfast the day of? Does she have an over/under on how long the National Anthem will last?! Does she have a ride from the airport when she gets here?? THESE ARE ALL BURNING QUESTIONS THAT WE NEED TO KNOW!

Check out Lauren Kelly‘s interview with Lady Gaga below and let’s all start the count down until she slays the halftime show stage!