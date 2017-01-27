LADY GAGA Checks In With MIX, Talks Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show & More!

Lauren Kelly January 27, 2017 1:21 PM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: bad romance, costumes, football game, Halftime Show, Houston, Lady Gaga, Little Monsters, Performance, Super Bowl, Wardrobe

Unless you are a huge Patriots or Falcons football fan, let’s be real here: the only part of Super Bowl 51 that you’re TRULY interested in watching is LADY GAGA dominate the Pepsi Halftime Show stage! Okaaay, maybe we’re also interested in some of those funny commercials too, BUT MOSTLY WE’RE HERE FOR GAGA.

Mother Monster Gaga herself took some time out of her unbelievably busy schedule to talk to us about all the fun things we can expect from her next weekend. Like, will she REALLY perform from the roof of NRG? How many costumes will she have? Will there be any surprise guests joining her? What time will she go to bed before her big performance on Saturday night? What will she eat for breakfast the day of? Does she have an over/under on how long the National Anthem will last?! Does she have a ride from the airport when she gets here?? THESE ARE ALL BURNING QUESTIONS THAT WE NEED TO KNOW!

Check out Lauren Kelly‘s interview with Lady Gaga below and let’s all start the count down until she slays the halftime show stage!

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live