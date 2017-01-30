SeeThe X Ambassadors Perform TONIGHT At Minute Maid Park!

2016 was a pretty big year for New York/LA based X Ambassadors. Their debut album “VHS” gave us singles like “Renegades” and “Unsteady,” and also sent them on a huge tour for most of the year.

We heard their music in Jeep commercials and movies, (Renegades was used for the Jeep Renegade commercial, and Unsteady was used in the ‘Me Before You’ movie soundtrack) plus those were two of our most requested songs here at MIX 96-5!

The guys (who are busy working on some new music) took a break today to come chat about their fun performance tonight at Minute Maid Park at a really cool Super Bowl fan event. You can go this evening and watch players from both the Falcons and Patriots be interviewed by tons of media, with a special X Ambassadors performance too. Log on and grab tickets HERE at TICKETMASTER, oh and did I mention that Hall of Famer (and former Houston Oiler) Warren Moon will also be there too?

Check out the full interview below!